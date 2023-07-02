Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,481.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

