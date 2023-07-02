Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,599 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

