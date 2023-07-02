Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 217 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

