Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $84,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.