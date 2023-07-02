Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $381.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

