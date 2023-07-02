Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 192,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.