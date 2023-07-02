Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 289,757 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of £75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

