Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $452,540.67 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse."

