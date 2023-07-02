Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 6,914 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.