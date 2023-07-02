Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 120,850 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 1.41% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $70,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

