Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $41,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

