Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,345 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 586,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 317,034 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

