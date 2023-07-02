Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

