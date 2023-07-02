Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

