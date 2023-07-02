Euro Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,917,232 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

