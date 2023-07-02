Ethernity Chain Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.20 million and $4,141.82 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

