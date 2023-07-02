Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $11.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,227 shares of company stock worth $3,033 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,850,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

