Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,904. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

