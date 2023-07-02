Energy Web Token (EWT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $134.30 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00009381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 46,837,590 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

