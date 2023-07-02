Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.12

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as low as C$8.11. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 155,567 shares trading hands.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 28.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.75). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

