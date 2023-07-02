Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE EDN traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $674.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

