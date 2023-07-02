Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

