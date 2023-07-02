Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,190.69 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.77 million and $47,190.69 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006744 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,113,374 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

