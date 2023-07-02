Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGTYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,159. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

