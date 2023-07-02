Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecolab Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

