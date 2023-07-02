Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

