Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.48. 23,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
