Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.48. 23,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.