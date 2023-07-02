Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 499,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 213,406 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 135,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

