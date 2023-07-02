East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.88.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.79 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

