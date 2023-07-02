EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.22

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. EAC has a market cap of $453,015.90 and $34.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151041 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

