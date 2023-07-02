Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

