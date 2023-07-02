Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Dream Finders Homes worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,923 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 150,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 143,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 211.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

