Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.