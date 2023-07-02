DnB Asset Management AS Sells 61,382 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,382 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $52,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

