DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,149 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

