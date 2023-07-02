DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

