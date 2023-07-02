DnB Asset Management AS Has $41.48 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.