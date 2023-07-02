DnB Asset Management AS Has $33.04 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $224.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

