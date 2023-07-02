DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,778 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $116,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

