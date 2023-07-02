DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

