DnB Asset Management AS Buys 80,465 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,465 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $144,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.