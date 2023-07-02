Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

JPIN stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

