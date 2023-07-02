Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after acquiring an additional 312,530 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

