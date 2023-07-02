Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 510,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.