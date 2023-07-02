Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price to $278.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.70.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

CASY stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average is $223.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.