Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

