Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

