DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $31,140.88 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.