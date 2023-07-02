Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

