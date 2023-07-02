Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a top pick rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.